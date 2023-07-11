NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Stock Sees a2.04 Increase

In the past week, NEX stock has gone up by 12.06%, with a monthly gain of 18.81% and a quarterly surge of 19.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.65% for NEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is 4.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEX is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is $12.83, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for NEX is 218.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On July 11, 2023, NEX’s average trading volume was 3.48M shares.

NEX) stock’s latest price update

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 10.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that Patterson-UTI, NexTier Oilfield Strike Merger Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.75 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

NEX Trading at 23.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from Iluyomade Oladipo, who sale 12,833 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Mar 06. After this action, Iluyomade Oladipo now owns 11,547 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $137,114 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JAMES CARL, the Director of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 272,716 shares at $9.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that STEWART JAMES CARL is holding 1,890,788 shares at $2,708,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at +9.71. The total capital return value is set at 34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value 70.40, with 31.00 for asset returns.

Based on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 23.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.