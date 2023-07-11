Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has surged by 1.67 when compared to previous closing price of 1.80, but the company has seen a 30.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for NIR is 20.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of NIR was 673.65K shares.

NIR’s Market Performance

NIR stock saw an increase of 30.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.57% and a quarterly increase of -38.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.03% for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.20% for NIR stock, with a simple moving average of -75.47% for the last 200 days.

NIR Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.08%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +30.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7201. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -82.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on May 25. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 30,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Greene Mark N, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc., purchase 21,277 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Greene Mark N is holding 26,532 shares at $42,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.