Navigating the Volatility of Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) Stock

In the past week, ASTR stock has gone down by -1.63%, with a monthly decline of -2.74% and a quarterly plunge of -0.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Astra Space Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for ASTR’s stock, with a -21.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is $0.65, The public float for ASTR is 200.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTR on July 11, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

ASTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) has decreased by -5.65 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Astra Space Stock Plunges. It’s Got a Failure to Launch Problem.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

ASTR Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3824. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from KEMP CHRIS, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 16. After this action, KEMP CHRIS now owns 1,086,980 shares of Astra Space Inc., valued at $118,075 using the latest closing price.

KEMP CHRIS, the Chief Executive Officer of Astra Space Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that KEMP CHRIS is holding 857,082 shares at $124,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2812.29 for the present operating margin

-246.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astra Space Inc. stands at -4391.01. Equity return is now at value -275.30, with -162.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.