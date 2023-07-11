Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MBLY is $47.21, which is $6.93 above the current price. The public float for MBLY is 49.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBLY on July 11, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

MBLY) stock’s latest price update

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.42 in comparison to its previous close of 40.61, however, the company has experienced a 5.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that Mobileye’s Blow-Out Earnings Show the Growth in Self-Driving Cars

MBLY’s Market Performance

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) has seen a 5.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.08% decline in the past month and a 0.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for MBLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for MBLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MBLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

MBLY Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBLY rose by +5.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.91. In addition, Mobileye Global Inc. saw 15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBLY starting from INTEL CORP, who sale 38,500,000 shares at the price of $40.84 back on Jun 12. After this action, INTEL CORP now owns 0 shares of Mobileye Global Inc., valued at $1,572,532,500 using the latest closing price.

Shashua Amnon, the CEO and President of Mobileye Global Inc., purchase 476,191 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Shashua Amnon is holding 476,191 shares at $10,000,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.98 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobileye Global Inc. stands at -4.39. The total capital return value is set at -0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.53. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.