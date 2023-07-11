MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 20.78. However, the company has seen a -0.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) Right Now?

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDU is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MDU is $23.07, which is $2.17 above the current price. The public float for MDU is 201.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDU on July 11, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU stock saw an increase of -0.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.19% and a quarterly increase of 2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for MDU stock, with a simple moving average of 2.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.62. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw 0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+11.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 89.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.21. Total debt to assets is 32.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.