Liberty Energy Inc.’s (LBRT) Stock: A 8.59% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has gone up by 9.42% for the week, with a 6.79% rise in the past month and a 10.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.93% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.59% for LBRT’s stock, with a 1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LBRT is $19.04, which is $4.64 above the current price. The public float for LBRT is 167.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRT on July 11, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)'s stock price has plunge by -1.08% in relation to previous closing price of 14.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/04/23 that Energy CEO Is Fighting Climate Science

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 17,324 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Dec 02. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,120,015 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $278,743 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $16.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,137,339 shares at $815,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.