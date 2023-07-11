Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DERM is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DERM is $3.50, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for DERM is 5.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for DERM on July 11, 2023 was 115.63K shares.

DERM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) has jumped by 21.37 compared to previous close of 2.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 78.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DERM’s Market Performance

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) has seen a 78.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 56.91% gain in the past month and a 89.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.64% for DERM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.96% for DERM’s stock, with a 52.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at 70.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.89%, as shares surge +58.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +78.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Journey Medical Corporation saw 47.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Maraoui Claude, who sale 24,377 shares at the price of $1.34 back on May 17. After this action, Maraoui Claude now owns 2,148,153 shares of Journey Medical Corporation, valued at $32,665 using the latest closing price.

Maraoui Claude, the President & CEO of Journey Medical Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Maraoui Claude is holding 2,172,530 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corporation stands at -40.22. Equity return is now at value -179.70, with -36.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.