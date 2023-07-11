IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The average price predicted for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) by analysts is $3.31, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for IAG is 477.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of IAG was 3.78M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IAG) stock’s latest price update

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IAG’s Market Performance

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has experienced a 2.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.90% drop in the past month, and a -7.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for IAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.24% for IAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $3.25 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

IAG Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.88.

Based on IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.