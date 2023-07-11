Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is above average at 26.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.

The public float for HON is 664.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HON on July 11, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

HON) stock’s latest price update

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)’s stock price has increased by 2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 203.26. However, the company has seen a 0.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HON’s Market Performance

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has seen a 0.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.71% gain in the past month and a 9.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for HON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for HON stock, with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

HON Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.99. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Kapur Vimal, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $197.46 back on May 08. After this action, Kapur Vimal now owns 8,622 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $1,283,490 using the latest closing price.

Koutsaftes George, the President and CEO, SPS of Honeywell International Inc., sale 5,420 shares at $214.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Koutsaftes George is holding 7,343 shares at $1,160,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.