HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) has increased by 7.23 when compared to last closing price of 5.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is $6.00, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for HIVE is 84.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIVE on July 11, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

HIVE’s Market Performance

The stock of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has seen a 28.08% increase in the past week, with a 93.16% rise in the past month, and a 83.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for HIVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.18% for HIVE stock, with a simple moving average of 94.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

HIVE Trading at 70.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +93.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE rose by +28.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. saw 311.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. Equity return is now at value -121.50, with -96.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.