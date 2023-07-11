Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) has increased by 16.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HSTO is $2.00, which is $1.12 above the current price. The public float for HSTO is 4.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSTO on July 11, 2023 was 105.38K shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stock saw a decrease of 23.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.47% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.94% for Histogen Inc. (HSTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.86% for HSTO’s stock, with a -15.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSTO Trading at 6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +23.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7906. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw 5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-282.38 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -281.80. The total capital return value is set at -49.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.64. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -71.00 for asset returns.

Based on Histogen Inc. (HSTO), the company’s capital structure generated 32.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.27. Total debt to assets is 24.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -245.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.