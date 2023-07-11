Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 3.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is $4.12, which is -$0.83 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 432.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HMY on July 11, 2023 was 4.06M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has seen a -5.00% decrease in the past week, with a -12.50% drop in the past month, and a -12.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for HMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.79% for HMY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.11. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.83. Total debt to assets is 7.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.