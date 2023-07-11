and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) by analysts is $0.60, The public float for GROM is 8.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GROM was 578.25K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GROM) stock’s latest price update

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM)’s stock price has plunge by 15.14relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

GROM’s Market Performance

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has seen a 15.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.71% gain in the past month and a -42.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.98% for GROM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.38% for GROM’s stock, with a -87.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROM Trading at -10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM rose by +15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3828. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -76.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.