GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s (GP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GP stock has gone up by 23.66%, with a monthly gain of 32.24% and a quarterly surge of 45.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.83% for GP’s stock, with a 27.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) by analysts is $6.67, The public float for GP is 18.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.16% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GP was 74.73K shares.

GP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) has jumped by 13.68 compared to previous close of 2.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the previous year 2022.

GP Trading at 20.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +25.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP rose by +23.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. saw 87.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.