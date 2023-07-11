Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) by analysts is $4.59, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 167.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GOL was 1.37M shares.

GOL stock's latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has plunge by -6.09relation to previous closing price of 4.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOL’s Market Performance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has seen a -19.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.75% gain in the past month and a 87.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for GOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.32% for GOL’s stock, with a 40.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.65 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

GOL Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -19.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 67.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.