GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is above average at 23.70x. The 36-month beta value for GFS is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFS is $73.71, which is $9.6 above than the current price. The public float for GFS is 538.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on July 11, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.55 in relation to its previous close of 64.33. However, the company has experienced a -3.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that GlobalFoundries Says Recently Named CFO Tim Stone to Exit

GFS’s Market Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has seen a -3.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.54% gain in the past month and a -7.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for GFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for GFS’s stock, with a 3.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $72 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

GFS Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.24. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 16.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.