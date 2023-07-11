General Electric Company (GE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is above average at 16.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.

The public float for GE is 1.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GE on July 11, 2023 was 5.51M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has increased by 2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 108.27. However, the company has seen a 0.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/23 that U.S. Nears Deal to Produce GE Jet-Fighter Engine in India

GE’s Market Performance

General Electric Company (GE) has seen a 0.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.19% gain in the past month and a 18.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for GE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.98% for GE stock, with a simple moving average of 36.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $113 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

GE Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.52. In addition, General Electric Company saw 69.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST, who purchase 35,160 shares at the price of $995.44 back on Jun 30. After this action, GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST now owns 175,160 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $35,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Holston Michael J, the Senior Vice President of General Electric Company, sale 58,292 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Holston Michael J is holding 70,537 shares at $6,102,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.