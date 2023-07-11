GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) has decreased by -6.00 when compared to last closing price of 16.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) Right Now?

GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GENK is 3.60M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENK on July 11, 2023 was 741.73K shares.

GENK’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.92% for GENK’s stock, with a -5.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GENK Trading at -5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENK fell by -11.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. saw -1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.