FREYR Battery (FREY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has increased by 7.61 when compared to last closing price of 8.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FREYR Battery (FREY) is $14.00, which is $4.22 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 113.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on July 11, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

The stock of FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a 2.78% increase in the past week, with a 26.61% rise in the past month, and a 24.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for FREY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.52% for FREY’s stock, with a -1.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at 27.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +27.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, FREYR Battery saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.