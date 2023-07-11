Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) is $3.23, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for FRGE is 125.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRGE on July 11, 2023 was 636.03K shares.

FRGE) stock’s latest price update

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.43 in comparison to its previous close of 2.68, however, the company has experienced a 25.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Forge Global Stock Soars in Trading Debut

FRGE’s Market Performance

FRGE’s stock has risen by 25.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 61.70% and a quarterly rise of 91.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.62% for Forge Global Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.87% for FRGE’s stock, with a 80.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGE Trading at 76.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +63.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGE rose by +25.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Forge Global Holdings Inc. saw 75.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRGE starting from Rodriques Kelly, who sale 50,202 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Apr 19. After this action, Rodriques Kelly now owns 6,065,442 shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc., valued at $76,508 using the latest closing price.

Rodriques Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer of Forge Global Holdings Inc., sale 19,466 shares at $1.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Rodriques Kelly is holding 6,115,644 shares at $30,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-186.62 for the present operating margin

-124.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forge Global Holdings Inc. stands at -161.22. The total capital return value is set at -36.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.93.

Based on Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.43. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.