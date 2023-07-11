Flex Ltd. (FLEX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLEX is $30.00, which is $2.09 above the current price. The public float for FLEX is 441.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on July 11, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.31 in comparison to its previous close of 27.55, however, the company has experienced a 0.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

FLEX’s Market Performance

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen a 0.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.12% gain in the past month and a 30.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.89% for FLEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.94. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Tan Kwang Hooi, who sale 5,020 shares at the price of $26.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, Tan Kwang Hooi now owns 144,208 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $135,396 using the latest closing price.

Tan Kwang Hooi, the Group President of Flex Ltd., sale 3,602 shares at $26.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Tan Kwang Hooi is holding 149,228 shares at $96,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.