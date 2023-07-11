FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) is $5.00, which is -$0.56 below the current market price. The public float for FNGR is 26.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FNGR on July 11, 2023 was 453.60K shares.

FNGR) stock’s latest price update

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.20 in comparison to its previous close of 4.55, however, the company has experienced a 85.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FNGR’s stock has risen by 85.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 302.90% and a quarterly rise of 283.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.84% for FingerMotion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 95.60% for FNGR’s stock, with a 71.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNGR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FNGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNGR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

FNGR Trading at 156.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.20%, as shares surge +308.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +232.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +85.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +694.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw 97.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Leong Yew Poh, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Jun 27. After this action, Leong Yew Poh now owns 232,500 shares of FingerMotion Inc., valued at $10,500 using the latest closing price.

Leong Yew Poh, the Director of FingerMotion Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Leong Yew Poh is holding 235,000 shares at $25,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.57 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc. stands at -22.14. Equity return is now at value -97.10, with -51.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.