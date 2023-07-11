FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is $20.04, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for FGEN is 86.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FGEN on July 11, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

FGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) has increased by 3.33 when compared to last closing price of 2.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/11/21 that The FDA Rejects FibroGen Drug. The Damage to the Stock Is Already Done.

FGEN’s Market Performance

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has seen a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -83.71% decline in the past month and a -85.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.81% for FGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -73.46% for FGEN’s stock, with a -83.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FGEN Trading at -80.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -84.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, FibroGen Inc. saw -82.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Conterno Enrique A, who sale 1,880 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Jul 07. After this action, Conterno Enrique A now owns 374,722 shares of FibroGen Inc., valued at $5,264 using the latest closing price.

Wettig Thane, the Chief Commercial Officer of FibroGen Inc., sale 791 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Wettig Thane is holding 108,261 shares at $13,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.90 for the present operating margin

+85.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc. stands at -208.66. The total capital return value is set at -133.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.