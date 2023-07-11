Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is $7.75, which is $7.28 above the current market price. The public float for FEMY is 9.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FEMY on July 11, 2023 was 629.93K shares.

FEMY) stock’s latest price update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY)’s stock price has dropped by -8.65 in relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FEMY’s Market Performance

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has experienced a -7.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.72% drop in the past month, and a -58.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.20% for FEMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.32% for FEMY’s stock, with a -55.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEMY Trading at -34.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares sank -33.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5859. In addition, Femasys Inc. saw -47.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-961.71 for the present operating margin

-10.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc. stands at -944.62. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.