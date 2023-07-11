Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FAST is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FAST is $55.00, which is -$3.48 below the current price. The public float for FAST is 569.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAST on July 11, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

FAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has increased by 1.69 when compared to last closing price of 57.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/23 that Fastenal Earnings Beat Expectations. It Could Be a Bellwether for U.S. Industry.

FAST’s Market Performance

Fastenal Company (FAST) has experienced a -0.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.10% rise in the past month, and a 14.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for FAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for FAST’s stock, with a 14.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

FAST Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.27. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Owen Terry Modock, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $56.15 back on Jun 13. After this action, Owen Terry Modock now owns 7,000 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $1,123,070 using the latest closing price.

Drazkowski William Joseph, the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of Fastenal Company, sale 624 shares at $54.70 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Drazkowski William Joseph is holding 5,997 shares at $34,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.80, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.