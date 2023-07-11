Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 27.21, however, the company has experienced a 5.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01.

The public float for EXTR is 128.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXTR on July 11, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a 5.34% increase in the past week, with a 21.04% rise in the past month, and a 45.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.52% for EXTR’s stock, with a 48.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $35 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

EXTR Trading at 31.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.84. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 49.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $23.05 back on Jun 07. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 610,385 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $2,304,910 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 167,587 shares at $21.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 710,385 shares at $3,548,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Equity return is now at value 59.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.