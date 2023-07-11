Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is 58.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is 1.60.

The public float for EXPE is 141.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On July 11, 2023, EXPE’s average trading volume was 2.60M shares.

EXPE stock's latest price update

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has soared by 2.19 in relation to previous closing price of 111.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE’s stock has risen by 4.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.80% and a quarterly rise of 24.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Expedia Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.43% for EXPE’s stock, with a 15.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $160 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.78. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 462 shares at the price of $91.66 back on May 15. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 9,517 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $42,347 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 5,387 shares at $106.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 9,270 shares at $576,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.