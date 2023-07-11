Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s (INZY) Stock

The stock of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has seen a 5.67% increase in the past week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month, and a 4.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for INZY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.82% for INZY stock, with a simple moving average of 65.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INZY is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INZY is $20.83, which is $15.15 above than the current price. The public float for INZY is 39.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of INZY on July 11, 2023 was 569.71K shares.

INZY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) has surged by 0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 5.65, but the company has seen a 5.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

INZY Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY rose by +9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.63. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw 441.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Hopfner Robert Lorne, who purchase 228,702 shares at the price of $6.25 back on May 12. After this action, Hopfner Robert Lorne now owns 3,661,518 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $1,429,388 using the latest closing price.

Hopfner Robert Lorne, the Director of Inozyme Pharma Inc., purchase 219,230 shares at $6.48 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hopfner Robert Lorne is holding 3,432,816 shares at $1,420,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

Equity return is now at value -53.50, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.