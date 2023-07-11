ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETAO is 0.53.

The public float for ETAO is 45.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETAO on July 11, 2023 was 574.00K shares.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has dropped by -7.03 in relation to previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETAO’s Market Performance

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has experienced a -21.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.65% rise in the past month, and a -58.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.70% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.32% for ETAO’s stock, with a -90.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETAO Trading at -20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO fell by -21.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6336. In addition, ETAO International Co. Ltd. saw -94.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.