Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 26.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is above average at 10.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is $32.42, which is $5.83 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.47B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPD on July 11, 2023 was 4.13M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen a 0.34% increase in the past week, with a 0.84% rise in the past month, and a 0.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for EPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

EPD Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.21. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 11,950 shares at the price of $25.15 back on Mar 20. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,491,895 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $300,542 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 3,985 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 70,731 shares at $100,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.