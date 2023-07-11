Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.39 in comparison to its previous close of 2.04, however, the company has experienced a 7.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ENSC is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ENSC is $20.62, which is $12.46 above than the current price. The public float for ENSC is 0.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.24% of that float. The average trading volume of ENSC on July 11, 2023 was 849.37K shares.

ENSC’s Market Performance

ENSC stock saw a decrease of 7.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.86% for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.40% for ENSC’s stock, with a -87.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENSC Trading at -27.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. saw -78.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSC starting from GOWER BOB G, who purchase 90,287 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 02. After this action, GOWER BOB G now owns 1,222,682 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., valued at $44,087 using the latest closing price.

GOWER BOB G, the Director of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., purchase 270,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOWER BOB G is holding 1,132,395 shares at $128,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-959.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stands at -994.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.