Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, EMR stock has gone down by -1.06%, with a monthly gain of 6.16% and a quarterly surge of 7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for EMR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is 20.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EMR is 1.41.

The average price recommended by analysts for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is $103.50, which is $14.09 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 565.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On July 11, 2023, EMR’s average trading volume was 3.22M shares.

EMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has surged by 0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 88.94, but the company has seen a -1.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Emerson Electric Catches an Upgrade Because It’s a Hydrogen Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $100 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.88. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Flavin Lisa, who sale 48,718 shares at the price of $89.65 back on Jun 27. After this action, Flavin Lisa now owns 51,748 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $4,367,798 using the latest closing price.

Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, the CEO and President of Emerson Electric Co., sale 4,603 shares at $95.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca is holding 99,591 shares at $441,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.