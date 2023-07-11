Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) has increased by 4.88 when compared to last closing price of 8.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EDIT is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EDIT is $13.41, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 68.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.15% of that float. The average trading volume for EDIT on July 11, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

The stock of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has seen a 7.17% increase in the past week, with a -16.16% drop in the past month, and a 27.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for EDIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for EDIT’s stock, with a -8.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.78. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from O’Neill Gilmore Neil, who sale 6,486 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jun 05. After this action, O’Neill Gilmore Neil now owns 130,169 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $61,638 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 105 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 76,674 shares at $998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -56.20, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.