DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is $65.40, which is $14.94 above the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 197.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOCU on July 11, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DOCU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has jumped by 2.84 compared to previous close of 49.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/23 that DocuSign Shares Climb With Turnaround Efforts Under Way

DOCU’s Market Performance

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has experienced a 0.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.68% drop in the past month, and a -9.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for DOCU’s stock, with a -4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

DOCU Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.08. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw -7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Shute Stephen, who sale 100,315 shares at the price of $49.20 back on Jul 06. After this action, Shute Stephen now owns 0 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $4,935,349 using the latest closing price.

Briggs Teresa, the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 1,988 shares at $58.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Briggs Teresa is holding 3,763 shares at $116,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.