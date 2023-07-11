Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DB is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DB is $14.41, which is $1.69 above the current price. The public float for DB is 1.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DB on July 11, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.88 in comparison to its previous close of 10.22, however, the company has experienced a -2.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Deutsche Bank Stock Tumbles. Banking Panic Isn’t Over Yet.

DB’s Market Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has seen a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.27% decline in the past month and a -0.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for DB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.20% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.