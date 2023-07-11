CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for GDTC is 3.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GDTC was 186.50K shares.

GDTC) stock’s latest price update

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC)’s stock price has surge by 112.89relation to previous closing price of 3.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 134.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GDTC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.14% for GDTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 147.70% for GDTC’s stock, with a 137.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDTC Trading at 143.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 54.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares surge +146.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDTC rose by +123.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited saw 85.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDTC

Equity return is now at value -149.90, with -53.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.