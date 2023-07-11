Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CYBN stock has gone up by 23.47%, with a monthly gain of 94.46% and a quarterly surge of 19.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.15% for Cybin Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.66% for CYBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is $4.48, The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on July 11, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.80 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 23.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYBN Trading at 50.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.24%, as shares surge +98.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +23.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3387. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 57.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -80.20, with -73.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.