Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CRKN stock has gone down by -22.20%, with a monthly decline of -32.45% and a quarterly plunge of -12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.93% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.04% for CRKN’s stock, with a -50.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 40.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on July 11, 2023 was 9.89M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has decreased by -13.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a -22.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN Trading at -32.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares sank -27.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -22.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1398. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -354.80, with -129.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.