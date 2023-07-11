Cricut Inc. (CRCT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRCT is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRCT is $7.00, which is -$7.14 below the current price. The public float for CRCT is 49.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRCT on July 11, 2023 was 382.98K shares.

CRCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) has jumped by 10.38 compared to previous close of 12.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRCT’s Market Performance

CRCT’s stock has risen by 15.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.04% and a quarterly rise of 52.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.25% for Cricut Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for CRCT’s stock, with a 56.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

CRCT Trading at 33.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT rose by +15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.42. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw 71.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Olsen Donald B., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.95 back on May 26. After this action, Olsen Donald B. now owns 622,904 shares of Cricut Inc., valued at $134,230 using the latest closing price.

Olsen Donald B., the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Cricut Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Olsen Donald B. is holding 575,491 shares at $39,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.02 for the present operating margin

+39.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cricut Inc. stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cricut Inc. (CRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.