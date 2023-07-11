CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is $91.07, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for CSGP is 402.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSGP on July 11, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

CSGP stock's latest price update

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP)’s stock price has plunge by 1.54relation to previous closing price of 86.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that CoStar CEO Says Firm Not Buying Move Business From News Corp

CSGP’s Market Performance

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has experienced a -0.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.63% rise in the past month, and a 28.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of 15.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

CSGP Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.26. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw 14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Ruggles Lisa, who sale 30,474 shares at the price of $91.42 back on Jun 30. After this action, Ruggles Lisa now owns 156,208 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $2,785,933 using the latest closing price.

Wheeler Scott T, the Chief Financial Officer of CoStar Group Inc., sale 21,530 shares at $89.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Wheeler Scott T is holding 324,714 shares at $1,922,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.