Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has seen a 2.08% increase in the past week, with a 6.45% gain in the past month, and a 10.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for CTSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.30% for CTSH stock, with a simple moving average of 9.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is above average at 14.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is $65.89, which is -$1.04 below the current market price. The public float for CTSH is 506.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTSH on July 11, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

CTSH) stock’s latest price update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.99 in relation to its previous close of 65.34. However, the company has experienced a 2.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

CTSH Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.11. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 64,695 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $434,875 using the latest closing price.

Mackay Leo S. Jr., the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 4,473 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mackay Leo S. Jr. is holding 26,671 shares at $277,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+33.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +11.79. The total capital return value is set at 21.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.92. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.16. Total debt to assets is 8.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.