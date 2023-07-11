Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has gone down by -9.64% for the week, with a -1.56% drop in the past month and a -37.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.52% for CDXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.93% for CDXS’s stock, with a -46.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDXS is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is $11.14, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for CDXS is 64.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On July 11, 2023, CDXS’s average trading volume was 894.68K shares.

The stock of Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) has decreased by -6.64 when compared to last closing price of 2.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDXS Trading at -12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS fell by -9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Codexis Inc. saw -45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from NICOLS JOHN J, who sale 35,714 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Apr 18. After this action, NICOLS JOHN J now owns 783,965 shares of Codexis Inc., valued at $147,874 using the latest closing price.

NICOLS JOHN J, the Director of Codexis Inc., sale 35,714 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that NICOLS JOHN J is holding 783,965 shares at $151,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.88 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -15.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.18. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Codexis Inc. (CDXS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.16. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.