Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is $18.54, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for CNK is 108.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNK on July 11, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

CNK) stock’s latest price update

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 15.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/27/23 that Box Office Fool’s Gold Dulls Theater Recovery

CNK’s Market Performance

CNK’s stock has fallen by -1.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.49% and a quarterly rise of 6.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Cinemark Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for CNK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

CNK Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.65. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 86.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value -125.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3,427.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.17. Total debt to assets is 78.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,205.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.