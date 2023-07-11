China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CLEU stock has gone up by 22.50%, with a monthly gain of 72.94% and a quarterly surge of 153.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.17% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.97% for CLEU’s stock, with a 60.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 16.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CLEU was 978.75K shares.

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) has jumped by 5.00 compared to previous close of 1.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLEU Trading at 66.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +65.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1424. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw 47.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -14.56. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.