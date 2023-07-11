Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 8.99. However, the company has seen a 0.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/23 that Chegg Stock Cut in Half After Warning ChatGPT Is Hurting Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The public float for CHGG is 116.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.35% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CHGG was 4.79M shares.

CHGG’s Market Performance

The stock of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a -12.23% drop in the past month, and a -45.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for CHGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.26% for CHGG’s stock, with a -52.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

CHGG Trading at -12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -14.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -64.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 1,751 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 14. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 437,078 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $18,823 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc., sale 818 shares at $9.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 441,917 shares at $7,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.