ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) is above average at 37.44x. The 36-month beta value for CHX is also noteworthy at 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHX is $35.56, which is $2.31 above than the current price. The public float for CHX is 197.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. The average trading volume of CHX on July 11, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

CHX) stock’s latest price update

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX)’s stock price has increased by 2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 32.53. However, the company has seen a 7.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CHX’s Market Performance

CHX’s stock has risen by 7.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.30% and a quarterly rise of 21.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for ChampionX Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.17% for CHX’s stock, with a 18.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

CHX Trading at 19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +19.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.39. In addition, ChampionX Corporation saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Mahoney Paul E, who sale 1,171 shares at the price of $31.29 back on Feb 13. After this action, Mahoney Paul E now owns 119,816 shares of ChampionX Corporation, valued at $36,641 using the latest closing price.

Marcos Antoine, the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of ChampionX Corporation, sale 146,955 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Marcos Antoine is holding 42,380 shares at $4,408,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corporation stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corporation (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.