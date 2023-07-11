Century Aluminum Company (CENX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CENX is 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CENX is $10.50, which is $3.12 above the current price. The public float for CENX is 51.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENX on July 11, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX)’s stock price has dropped by -10.61 in relation to previous closing price of 8.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENX’s Market Performance

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has experienced a -13.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.22% drop in the past month, and a -17.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for CENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.75% for CENX’s stock, with a -9.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $6 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

CENX Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Aboud Matt, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $7.25 back on May 11. After this action, Aboud Matt now owns 46,678 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $130,500 using the latest closing price.

Gary Jesse E, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, sale 49,568 shares at $8.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Gary Jesse E is holding 64,400 shares at $440,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Company (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 137.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.