CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) by analysts is $32.23, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for CNP is 628.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CNP was 3.63M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CNP) stock’s latest price update

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.07relation to previous closing price of 29.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNP’s Market Performance

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has seen a 1.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.69% gain in the past month and a -4.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for CNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for CNP’s stock, with a 0.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $32 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

CNP Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.15. In addition, CenterPoint Energy Inc. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from Smitherman Barry T, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.51 back on May 08. After this action, Smitherman Barry T now owns 21,075 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc., valued at $152,548 using the latest closing price.

Pound Ted, the Director of CenterPoint Energy Inc., sale 2,770 shares at $30.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Pound Ted is holding 46,541 shares at $84,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+22.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 173.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.48. Total debt to assets is 44.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.