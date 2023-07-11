Centene Corporation (CNC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has jumped by 1.22 compared to previous close of 66.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Centene CEO Moves to Buy Beaten-Down Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is above average at 25.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centene Corporation (CNC) is $82.53, which is $16.33 above the current market price. The public float for CNC is 545.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNC on July 11, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC’s stock has seen a -0.21% decrease for the week, with a -0.56% drop in the past month and a 1.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Centene Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for CNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

CNC Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.92. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centene Corporation (CNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.