CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCCS is 0.73.

The public float for CCCS is 602.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on July 11, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 10.62. However, the company has seen a -4.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

CCCS’s Market Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has experienced a -4.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month, and a 23.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.80% for CCCS’s stock, with a 16.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

CCCS Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 23.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Christo Rodney, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Jun 05. After this action, Christo Rodney now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $140,878 using the latest closing price.

Herb Brian, the of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 97,459 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Herb Brian is holding 192,120 shares at $1,079,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.